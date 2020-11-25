MP doctor dies of COVID-19, CM condoles his death

A 26-year-old doctor, who treatedCOVID-19 patients as a medical officer in the GovernmentBundelkhand Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar,succumbed to the dreaded virus at a private hospital here onWednesday, an official said

"Dr Shubham Upadhyaya (26) succumbed to thecoronavirus infection. His lungs were 100 per cent infectedand was undergoing treatment here since November 10," ChirayuMedical College and Hospital director Dr Ajay Goenka told PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhancondoled his death. In a message, the CM said, "Dr Shubham setan example of being a true citizen of the country. He servedthe COVID-19 patients dedicatedly, but got infected in theprocess. We are proud of him and the government stands withhis family members." PTI MASNP NP