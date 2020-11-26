Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports biggest COVID-19 spike since March

"The easing was done because of economic concerns and growing fatigue but it was premature and sowed the seeds of people's complacency," said Kim Woo-joo, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital in Seoul. South Korea's first wave emerged in late February from meetings of a religious sect but the latest cases are more dispersed around the capital Seoul, making them harder to trace and contain.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:14 IST
S.Korea reports biggest COVID-19 spike since March

South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest since March, as it grapples with a third wave of infections that appears to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures. The government reimposed strict social distancing rules on Seoul and surrounding regions this week, only a month after they had been eased following the second wave of infections.

Now some experts say the government moved too early to relax those rules, as the daily official case tally exceeds 500 for the first time since March 6. "The easing was done because of economic concerns and growing fatigue but it was premature and sowed the seeds of people's complacency," said Kim Woo-joo, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital in Seoul.

South Korea's first wave emerged in late February from meetings of a religious sect but the latest cases are more dispersed around the capital Seoul, making them harder to trace and contain. The armed forces ordered a 10-day ban on leave after a series of outbreaks at military facilities. Other clusters have been traced to a sauna, a high school, an aerobic academy, churches, a children's cafe and a friends' get-together.

"COVID-19 has arrived right beside you and your family," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a televised meeting of health officials. "In particular, the spread of infections among young generations is extraordinary."

Infections among young people, many of whom show no symptoms, prompted the government to urge students to stop attending cram schools and private lessons ahead of college entrance exams slated for Dec. 3. "Infections are emerging concurrently in our daily lives including family gatherings and informal get-togethers which makes it difficult for the government to take preemptive action," Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae told a briefing.

Health officials did not respond directly to criticism that the government had been too quick to ease restrictions following the previous spike in infections in August. They have expressed regret about the economic impact of the latest measures, coming just after Asia's fourth-largest economy returned to growth in the third quarter.

South Korean markets held their nerve on Thursday as the central bank kept its policy rate steady and marginally raised its growth outlook for this year and next. Of the latest cases, 553 were locally transmitted and almost 73% of those were in the greater Seoul area, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Total infections in South Korea stand at 32,318, with 515 deaths.

Also Read: South Korean firm to produce 150 mln doses a year of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - RDIF

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, demand justice for them

Israelis are holding ceremonies to pay respects to the victims of the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought to justice and condemning Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Israelis, and Indian student...

Assam govt declares half holiday on Thursday as mark of respect to Gogoi

The Assam government has declared a half holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who died due to post-COVID complications on Monday. Gogois mortal remains will be cremated here on Thursday.A notificati...

French Ambassador meets UP CM in Lucknow

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here and had a courtesy meeting, the state government said in a statement issued here. The ambassa...

Banking services to get affected as unions go on one-day strike

Banking services across the country are likely to get affected on Thursday as over four lakh employees of various public, private and a few foreign banks are observing one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions. Ten central tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020