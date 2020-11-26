Left Menu
Maha: 111 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad; one more death

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has gone up to 42,757 with the addition of 111 new cases, an official said on Thursday. The new cases included four persons who travelled to Aurangabad via trains and flights, the official said. As of now, there are 829 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 40,790 patients have recovered, he said..

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has gone up to 42,757 with the addition of 111 new cases, an official said on Thursday. One person from Vaijpur in the district also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 1,138, he said.

Out of the 111 fresh cases, 89 were found in Aurangabad city, while 22 persons tested positive in rural areas of the district. The new cases included four persons who travelled to Aurangabad via trains and flights, the official said.

As of now, there are 829 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 40,790 patients have recovered, he said.

