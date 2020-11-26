Left Menu
Dharamshala MLA Nehria tests COVID-19 positive

Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehria on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He also suggested that those who have come in contact with him in the past few days should get tested for COVID-19 and keep themselves under isolation. Nehria said "this time will also pass, just deal the situations with restraint and patience".

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:33 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Dharamshala BJP MLA Vishal Nehria on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Nehria announced his COVID-19 test result on Facebook and said he has isolated himself.

"My report of COVID test has come out as positive, so I am isolating myself," the MLA said. He also suggested that those who have come in contact with him in the past few days should get tested for COVID-19 and keep themselves under isolation.

Nehria said "this time will also pass, just deal the situations with restraint and patience". "Happiness will return again. Himachal is a Devbhoomi, the demon of COVID-19 will not be able to stay here. Follow the guidelines issued by the government. Wear a mask and follow the rule of two yards," the BJP MLA said.

