Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Nepal not an exception to adverse impact of COVID-19: Shringla

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major disruption in the international system and India and Nepal have not been an exception to its adverse impact, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, underlining the need for greater cooperation at the bilateral, regional and global level to combat the health crisis.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:19 IST
India, Nepal not an exception to adverse impact of COVID-19: Shringla

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major disruption in the international system and India and Nepal have not been an exception to its adverse impact, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, underlining the need for greater cooperation at the bilateral, regional and global level to combat the health crisis. Shringla was speaking after handing over 2,000 vials of anti-virus drug Remdesivir to Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali as part of India's continuing assistance to the Himalayan nation to help it contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shringla is on a maiden maiden visit to Nepal at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, amid a strain in bilateral ties following a bitter border row between the two countries. "COVID-19 has been a very major disruption in the international system. It has not seen a crisis like this since the second World War. Both our countries have not been an exception to the adverse impact of the COVID-19," he said.

"We have lost lives. We have also lost livelihoods," Shringla said, emphasising that COVID has brought to "our attention is a need for a greater cooperation at the bilateral level, regional and international level." Shringla said that Remdesivir is very therapeutic in the treatment of those suffering from the COVID-19 virus. The intravenous antiviral drug, Remdesivir, is used to treat COVID-19. US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for the virus in October, was also administered Remdesivir.

Globally, 60,559,702 people are infected with the disease and 1,424,470 people have died of the deadly virus. Nepal has over 226,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly 1,400 people have died of the disease in the country.

"India is today the largest producer of vaccine in the world. We have tied up with many of the major vaccine manufacturers whether it is Astrazeneca, whether it is companies in the US, whether it is Sputnik5 from Russia," the foreign secretary said. "Prime minister (Narendra) Modi has made it clear that we will ensure that the vaccine is not just for the people of India but for all humanity. We will make this vaccine accessible and affordable and it goes without saying that the first priority will be for our closest neighbours, our friends, like Nepal," he said.

Shringla said that the two countries will put its health ministries and its regulators in touch with each other to ensure that when this vaccine enters the market, when it is available, Nepal will also have the fullest benefit of this vaccine. Recalling Prime Minister Modi's initiative to bring the leaders of the SAARC together and constituting a SAARC emergency response fund to combat the pandemic, Shringla said, "we are very grateful to Nepal's generous contribution of 1 million USD to the fund." He said the fund and that meeting also ensured very extensive networking and cooperation on how to deal with the crisis. "We have also seen a number of initiatives by which we assisted each other in the form of health equipment, test kits." He said at the international level, Modi took the initiative to convene for the, first time, a G20 extraordinary Summit to go into an issue that G20 has never done before- how to deal with an humanitarian issue.

"The Prime Minister (Modi) when he addressed the G20 at that time stricts the need for a human-centric globalisation, in other words organisations like the G20 need to look at the needs of humanity," he said. Speaking about the ancient ties between India and Nepal, Shringla said that the bilateral relations are age-old and historic.

"We have something which very few countries have. We have civilisation ties that come not from centuries but millennium," he said. He said that even during the pandemic, the strictly imposed lockdown, "we ensured that trade, essential supplies and commodities continue to flow between our two countries and today we are looking into the possibility of taking our relationship further, faster and to greater heights," he said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up security at city's borders

As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border...

Protests held worldwide against Pakistan for 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Protests are being held in many countries condemning Pakistans involvement in the 2611 Mumbai attacks in 2008, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country. In Belgium and Egypt, several mobile banners were rolled out, dem...

'Reason to believe effective vaccine for general public in India to be available by Apr 2021'

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Thursday said there is a reason to believe that an effective vaccine to prevent COVID-19 may be available by April next year. There is a reason to believe that an effective vaccine may be a...

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Time is running out to find a Brexit agreement between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Thursday.At stake in the talks is avoiding a hard European Union border in southern Spain after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020