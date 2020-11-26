COVID-19: Conduct door-to-door screening in cities as well as in rural areas, CM directs officials

The Rajasthan government's main goal is to bring down the rising graph of coronavirus infections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday, stressing on the need to conduct door-to-door screening in cities as well as in rural areas. Gehlot, during a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 management in the state, also directed officials to prepare a plan for vaccination. Several vaccines for the coronavirus are in different phases of clinical trials at present.

"The main goal of the government is to bring down the rising graph of coronavirus infections in the state. With proper planning, we have to bring it down," the chief minister said. Gehlot said that sampling and door-to-door screening of people in cities as well as in rural areas should be conducted.

Due to the increase in risk of infection, the state government has imposed several measures like night curfew in eight district headquarters and limiting attendance of people at wedding functions to 100, he said, adding that it is being ensured people follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Gehlot said that permission is not required for organising weddings, but prior notice must be given, and for this, e-mail or any other online arrangement should be ensured, according to a statement. The chief minister also discussed the plans for COVID-19 vaccination and directed officials to prepare a list of potential vaccines, along with plans for storage and transportation. Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that work has started on strengthening of cold chain facilities. Gehlot directed that the COVID-19 awareness campaign be extended from November 30 to December 31.