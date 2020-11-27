Left Menu
German coronavirus cases now above 1 million

The Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control centre, said Germany's 16 states reported 22,806 cases overnight for a total since the start of the outbreak of 1,006,394. Despite the high number of infections, Germany has seen fewer deaths than many other European countries, with 15,586 — compared with more than 50,000 in Britain, Italy and France, for example.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, ticking above 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Despite the high number of infections, Germany has seen fewer deaths than many other European countries, with 15,586 — compared with more than 50,000 in Britain, Italy and France, for example. A rapid response to the initial outbreak, massive testing and a robust hospital system have been credited with helping keep the fatalities down. A total of 696,100 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Robert Koch Institute's figures.

The country is almost a month in to a so-called "wave-breaker" shutdown instituted on November 2 after an alarming rise in daily figures to new record highs. Friday's total was slightly less than that reported a week ago and officials say the new measures have succeeded in halting the surge. But Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors decided earlier this week to extend the shutdown well into December and add more restrictions to try to now bring the numbers down to below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants each week. It's only at that level or below that officials say they can effectively trace outbreaks to implement quarantines when necessary.

Currently the country is seeing about 138 cases per 100,000 according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

