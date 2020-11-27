Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital identified as Delhi's first COVID-19 vaccine storage facility

On Thursday, Delhi's Immunization Officer Suresh Seth said the national capital is geared up for the COVID-19 vaccination programme and the city's entire population can be covered in a month. "We have 600 cold storage points and around 1,800 outreach sites for the universal immunization programme for children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:25 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital identified as Delhi's first COVID-19 vaccine storage facility

The Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital has been identified as the city's first storage facility for COVID-19 vaccine. B L Sherwal, the managing director of the hospital, said a team from the Union Health Ministry has surveyed the building and approved it. "The Delhi government had asked us to provide space to store vaccines. We have a three-storeyed building which can be used for this purpose. It has around 8,000 metre square area where vaccines can be stored," Sherwal said.

He said, "Some work needs to be done to convert it into a cold storage facility. The doors need to be enlarged to ensure entry of deep freezers. More power points will be needed," Sherwal said. Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that there is sufficient infrastructure and equipment available in the national capital to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a COVID-19 vaccine is available. "We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people," Jain told reporters.

Jain also said Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital. On Thursday, Delhi's Immunization Officer Suresh Seth said the national capital is geared up for the COVID-19 vaccination programme and the city's entire population can be covered in a month.

"We have 600 cold storage points and around 1,800 outreach sites for the universal immunization programme for children. We have sufficient equipment for vaccines that can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and those that need minus 15 to minus 25 degrees Celsius. The central government is further strengthening the infrastructure and providing more equipment," Seth had told PTI. He had said the equipment and infrastructure for vaccines that need ultra-cold conditions (minus 70 degrees Celsius) are not there, but "we don't think there will be any problem logistically because the immunization programme will be carried out in a phased manner".

"If we involve hospital staff and nurses etc, we can easily vaccinate the entire population in a month," he had said, adding that at present, the Delhi government is collecting data of health care workers who are at top of the priority list of the Delhi government..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad civic polls: BJP urges Guv to deploy Special Forces

The BJPs Telangana unit sought deployment of Special Forces to monitor law and order situation and to pre-empt the designs of anti-socials to create problems during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls on December 1. The party ...

US STOCKS-Wall St headed higher on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.Sentiment was also lifted...

Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Hry, Pb

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the meteorological departmen...

Court denies interim bail to Ishrat Jahan in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots in February this year. Jahan had approached the court for bail citing COVID-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison and ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020