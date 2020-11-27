Surat reports 99 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 194 discharged

A total of 299 persons weredetected with COVID-19 in Surat in the last 24 hours,including 238 in civic limits, taking the district's overallcount to 41,638, an official said on Friday

The death toll increased by four to touch 1,063, whilethe number of people who have recovered rose by 194 during theday, comprising 173 from the city and 21 from the rural parts,he said.