Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, which has been found to be 95% effective in preventing the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide and crippled the global economy. The government asked the regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:30 IST
UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT
Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, which has been found to be 95% effective in preventing the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide and crippled the global economy. Image Credit: ANI

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The first immunisations using the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine could take place from Dec. 7, the FT said, citing unnamed sources. https://on.ft.com/3o6JrSG Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi, currently a junior business minister, as the minister responsible for the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain said on Nov. 20 it had formally asked its medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making it available outside the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, which has been found to be 95% effective in preventing the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide and crippled the global economy.

The government asked the regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout. It has secured 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and has targeted a rollout to begin before Christmas.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protest against new security Law in Paris escalates into unrest

Paris France, November 28 ANISputnik A group of people in black attire have initiated unrest in the French capital during a peaceful demonstration against the draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers, a Sput...

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The first immunisations using the BioNTe...

Motor racing -Hamilton puts in record lap to take Bahrain pole

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix with a record lap in Saturdays qualifying session ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who completed a front-row lockout for Mercedes.The...

Amazed at how much PM Modi knew, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII, its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Ministers knowledge about vaccines and vaccine production. SII is con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020