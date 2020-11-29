Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

Mexico posts more than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases: health ministry Mexico reported 10,008 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 586 additional deaths on Saturday, health ministry data showed, bringing the official number of cases to 1,100,683 with a total death toll of 105,459.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 10:28 IST
Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK's Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have sunset of Feb. 3: Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country's new tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions "have a sunset of 3 February," the Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-boris-johnson-tells-tory-mps-tiered-restrictions-have-sunset-of-3-february-12145525 on Saturday, citing his letter to MPs of his Conservative Party. Johnson insisted the tiered measures for local areas would be reviewed every fortnight, the report added.

UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain has secured two million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in Europe as early as the spring, the government said on Sunday, in addition to the 5 million doses it secured from the U.S. company two weeks ago. The new deal came a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi, a junior business minister, to be minister responsible for the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.

U.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 12,999,664 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 176,572 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,283 to 263,956. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 27 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36f8EUx)

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs six a day earlier

China on Sunday reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 28, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

U.S. vaccine plans take shape but no let-up on restrictions

U.S. health authorities will hold an emergency meeting next week to recommend that a coronavirus vaccine awaiting approval be given first to healthcare professionals and people in long-term care facilities. The meeting, announced on Friday by a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee on immunizations, suggests that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may be close to authorizing distribution of the long-awaited medication, at least to those considered most vulnerable.

Mexico posts more than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases: health ministry

Mexico reported 10,008 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 586 additional deaths on Saturday, health ministry data showed, bringing the official number of cases to 1,100,683 with a total death toll of 105,459. Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The first immunisations using the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine could take place from Dec. 7, the FT said, citing unnamed sources. https://on.ft.com/3o6JrSG

Serum Institute CEO sees AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as "very good" candidate

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, sees AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a "very good" option, giving it a major vote of confidence after some experts raised questions around its trial data. Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with the British drugmaker to conduct trials on its COVISHIELD vaccine in India and produce the vaccine candidate if it secures approval, plans to apply for an emergency use licence for the vaccine in the next two weeks, said SII's Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla.

Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs in response to Trump import plan

Canada on Saturday blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a shortage at home, in response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for Americans. "Certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage," Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,611: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,611 to 1,042,700, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 158 to 16,123, the tally showed.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Phillips hits fastest T20 ton for New Zealand as hosts bag series

Glenn Phillips smashed the fastest Twenty20 international hundred for New Zealand to help the hosts to a 72-run win against West Indies on Sunday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The middle-order batsman hit eight six...

Odisha govt extends financial incentive to 278 MSME units

In its bid to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs sector, Odisha government has extended financial incentives to 278 units during the current fiscal, official sources said. With this, the total number of units getting i...

India to enhance bilateral ties with Seychelles in post-COVID era: Jaishankar

India has vowed to further enhance its strategic partnership with Seychelles in the post-COVID era as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held high-level talks with the countrys top leadership here during his two-day visit to the key Ind...

Odd News Roundup: Russia' budget airline under fire; Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Russias budget airline under fire for planes phallic flight routeNational carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020