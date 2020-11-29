Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST C'garh: CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma Raipur: An official of the CRPF's specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Sunday. .

BOM5 GJ-VIRUS-OXYGEN Manufacturers asked to keep 50% oxygen for medical use in Guj Ahmedabad: Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state health department has again directed oxygen production units to keep 50 per cent of their production for medical use so that it could be easily made available to hospitals treating coronavirus patients. . BOM6 MH-FARMERS-RAUT Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws are being treated as if they are "terrorists", and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi. .

BOM3 MH-STAN SWAMY-PRISON We are providing sipper, straw to Stan Swamy: Jail authorities Mumbai: Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is being provided sipper and other facilities in the Taloja prison from the day second of his arrest, a senior prison official said on Sunday. . BES6 MH-NAXAL BLAST-BODY C'garh IED blast: Body of CRPF official to be brought to Maha Nashik: The body of CRPF's Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, who was killed after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, will be brought to his native place Nashik in Maharashtra for last rites, an official said on Sunday. .

BES8 MH-MARATHA-QUOTA-UDAYANRAJE BJP's Udayanraje attacks Maha govt over Maratha quota impasse Mumbai: NCP leader turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Sunday said the issue of reservations for the Maratha community in Maharashtra was being delayed deliberately and asked people to seek answers from those responsible.. .