Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

A total of 64,186 tests, including 29,839 RT-PCR ones and 34,347 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Sunday. A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date -- were conducted on Friday. The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:56 IST
Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

The national capital recorded 4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 fatalities increased the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.  This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths has remained below 5,000 and the positivity rate below eight per cent.   At 68, the number of deaths was lowest since November 6, when the city recorded 64 fatalities.   The positivity rate was 7.24 per cent on Saturday, the lowest since October 23.  It was 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.       A total of 64,186 tests, including 29,839 RT-PCR ones and 34,347 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Sunday. A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date -- were conducted on Friday.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.

According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,66,648 on Sunday, of which 5,22,491 have recovered.  The tally of active cases in Delhi was 35,091 on Sunday, down from 36,578 on Saturday..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor get married

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, creative producer and executive vice president at production house Balaji Telefilms. The duo had a court marriage on Friday after reportedly dating for over two years. Kapoo...

Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

The national capital recorded&#160;4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.&#160; This is the second consecutive day that the number...

UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their 'last week'

Britains foreign minister said on Sunday there is only about a week left for the UK and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, with fishing rights the major obstacle to an agreement. As talks continued between the two sides ...

Elections no solution to Kashmir problem, hold dialogue with Pak: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of murdering the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020