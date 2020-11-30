Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka coronavirus prison riot leaves 8 dead, over 50 wounded

At least eight prisoners were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with guards at a Sri Lankan prison, officials said on Monday, as authorities tried to quell a protest over rising corornavirus infections in the country's crowded jails.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:57 IST
Sri Lanka coronavirus prison riot leaves 8 dead, over 50 wounded
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

At least eight prisoners were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with guards at a Sri Lankan prison, officials said on Monday, as authorities tried to quell a protest over rising corornavirus infections in the country's crowded jails. Sri Lanka has witnessed an upsurge in coronavirus cases in the past month and over-congested prisons across the country have reported thousands of fresh infections.

Inmates have staged protests in recent weeks demanding an increase in coronavirus testing and new isolation facilities for infected prisoners. The latest clash at Mahara prison situated on the outskirts of the capital Colombo started on Sunday when some inmates protested against prisoners infected by the Covid-19 virus being transferred from other facilities to Mahara.

"We can't say it for certain but most of the deaths and injuries appear to be due to gunshots," said Ajith Rohana, a senior police official tracking the incident.

Hundreds of additional police were deployed to help the guards and strengthen security at the prison. "A majority of prisoners injured in the Mahara jail clashes were in critical condition," said Shelton Perera, director of the Ragama Hospital where inmates from the prison were undergoing treatment.

The John Hopkins University's latest data on Sri Lanka says the country has had 22,988 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

Turkeys seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turk...

With Arcadia facing administration, Mike Ashley's Frasers offers emergency loan

Mike Ashleys Frasers Group confirmed on Monday it had offered 50 million pounds 66.70 million of emergency funding to Philip Greens Arcadia fashion group, which is on the brink of falling into administration.Frasers said it was awaiting a s...

VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform KMP for the Lake Chad Region Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The KMP will be hosted w...

UK minister says on Brexit trade deal: Time is running out

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough, Eusti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020