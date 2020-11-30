Cyprus ECB governing council member tests COVID positive, isolates
Constantinos Herodotou, the Governor of Cyprus's central bank and a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said. He tested positive after contact tracing, he said. A scheduled appearance before a Cypriot parliament standing committee on Monday was postponed.Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:51 IST
Constantinos Herodotou, the Governor of Cyprus's central bank and a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said. Writing on his Twitter account, Herodotou said he had self-isolated and was working from home. He tested positive after contact tracing, he said.
A scheduled appearance before a Cypriot parliament standing committee on Monday was postponed. There have been no in-person meetings of officials of the European Central Bank in recent months.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyprus
- Cypriot
- Michele Kambas