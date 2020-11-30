Left Menu
PM Modi holds meetings with working teams on developing COVID-19 vaccine

The PM appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19.

Updated: 30-11-2020 17:35 IST
PM also asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister on Monday had virtual meetings with 3 teams working on developing & manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad.

The PM appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed.

PM also asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. He also suggested that they should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy etc. Matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain etc in respect of delivering the vaccines were also discussed.

All the vaccine candidates discussed are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards.

The PM advised all the departments concerned to engage with the manufacturers and seek to resolve matters so that the efforts by these companies bear fruit in order to serve the needs of the country and the entire world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

