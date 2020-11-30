Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:08 IST
Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The country's health minister ordered provinces and state agencies to tighten screening and controls and contact tracing efforts were launched after the 32-year-old man was confirmed as the first reported domestic infection in 89 days.

With its strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has managed to quickly contain its coronavirus outbreaks, allowing it to resume its economic activities earlier than much of Asia. Vietnam crushed its first wave of coronavirus infections in April and went nearly 100 days without local transmission until the virus remerged and was quickly contained in the central city of Danang in July.

Authorities said the latest case had taught at language-learning centres and been to cafes and karaoke bars since his exposure to the flight attendant. Those places had since been closed. Vietnam has so far recorded 1,347 coronavirus cases, 655 of which it said were imported. The country has reported an average of five of those cases a day recently.

It has effectively closed its borders to combat the coronavirus but has allowed some business travellers and those with foreign expertise to enter on special flights provided they undergo quarantine. Monday's case came days after the health ministry warned of a new outbreak among the community as the cold season has begun.

"The COVID-19 situation remains complicated," Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said last week. "The disease has returned in many parts of the world in winter time." (Editing by Martin Petty)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...

Georgia reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 30 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its count to 135,584. Among the new cases, 1,622 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020