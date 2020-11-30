Left Menu
Canary Health Technologies & DIVOC Labs collaborate for trial to develop test for COVID-19

The trial will see the collection of breath samples from 750 people - both COVID-19 positive patients and those who do not have the virus, the statement said. "The easy-to-use, mobile nature of the test can make an enormous health impact in a country like India where tele-medicine is becoming the norm," DIVOC Laboratories CEO Kanav Kahol said..

US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19. The clinical trial to be held in Delhi is being conducted under registration with the Clinical Trials Registry- India (CTRI) and the trial protocol was approved by the ethics committee of the Good Society Ethical Research, the companies said in a statement.

"Our cutting-edge technology enables easy, rapid testing every few days in order to optimize safety in workplaces and other settings," Canary Health Technologies CEO Raj Reddy said. The trial will see the collection of breath samples from 750 people - both COVID-19 positive patients and those who do not have the virus, the statement said.

