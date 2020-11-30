WHO urges Brazil to be 'very, very serious' about rising COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization urged Brazil on Monday to be "very, very serious" about its rising coronavirus infection numbers, a trend that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described as "very, very worrisome".

Brazil has the world's worst COVID-19 death toll outside the United States. More than 6.3 million people have been infected and nearly 173,000 have died there from the virus, according to its health ministry data.