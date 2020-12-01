Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-U.S. reports over 10,000 coronavirus deaths last week

The United States recorded 10,000 coronavirus deaths and over 1.1 million new cases last week, although state and health officials have said the Thanksgiving holiday likely caused numbers to be under-reported.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 00:45 IST
GRAPHIC-U.S. reports over 10,000 coronavirus deaths last week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States recorded 10,000 coronavirus deaths and over 1.1 million new cases last week, although state and health officials have said the Thanksgiving holiday likely caused numbers to be under-reported. New cases fell 3.8% in the week ended Nov. 29, while deaths fell 3.9%, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. Many testing centers were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and some private labs had reduced staffing or were closed on Friday, according to state and health officials.

They said that figures for cases and deaths this week may be abnormally high due to a backlog of data from last week. Hospitals, which were not closed due to holidays, may provide the most accurate data for last week. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached a record high of nearly 93,000 on Sunday, up 11% from last week and double the number reported a month ago, according to the Reuters analysis.

Cases rose by 91% in Washington state last week, the biggest percentage increase in the country, followed by California at 31% and New York with a 25% increase. Illinois reported 831 COVID-19 deaths last week, the highest for any state, followed by Texas with 806 deaths. (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for state-by-state details)

Across the United States, 9.8% of tests came back positive for the virus for a third week in a row, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak. Out of 50 states, 29 had positive test rates above 10%. The highest rates were Iowa at 50%, Idaho at 44% and South Dakota at 41%. The World Health Organization considers positive test rates above 5% concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's youngest daughter makes political debut at PDM rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistans slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, made her political debut in Multan on Monday at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, the 11-party Opposition alliance. In her speech,...

Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

Voting for 11 UP Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, results on Dec 3

Biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will take place on Tuesday and the results declared on December 3, officials said on Monday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.Additional Chief Secretary Home Aw...

Biden, Harris send greetings on Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Sending their warmest wishes on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris on Monday said the founder of Sikhisms timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020