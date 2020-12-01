Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's COVID-19 infections down again but hospitalisations still high

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which smoothes data-reporting irregularities, stood at 11,118, an almost two-month low. November set a new record for monthly new infections in France, at 854,863 versus 804,090 in October. The number of patients in ICUs only fell by five to 3,751 after a decrease of 22 on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 01:41 IST
France's COVID-19 infections down again but hospitalisations still high
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

France's recorded 4,005 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the smallest rise since August, but a down trend in hospitalisations has slowed, suggesting the country is not out of the woods.

President Emmanuel Macron said last week that a lockdown could be lifted on Dec. 15 if by then the number of new infections per day fell to 5,000 and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined to between 2,500 and 3,000. The second national lockdown since Oct 30 was loosened at the weekend with the reopening of all shops.

The number of new infections reported tends to drop on Mondays because fewer tests are conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which smoothes data-reporting irregularities, stood at 11,118, an almost two-month low. The cumulative number of cases now totals more than 2.2 million, the fifth-highest tally in the world. November set a new record for monthly new infections in France, at 854,863 versus 804,090 in October.

The number of patients in ICUs only fell by five to 3,751 after a decrease of 22 on Sunday. But ICU numbers declined by 677 over the five preceding days. Hospitalisations for the disease declined by 55 on Monday to 28,258, after increasing by 145 on Sunday and falling by a daily average of 473 between Tuesday and Saturday.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 rose by 406 to 52,731, the seventh-highest in the world, versus 198 on Sunday. The seven-day moving average, at 500, has now declined for the 10th day in a row.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic

Retail magnate Philip Greens Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, filed for administration on Monday, the biggest British corporate insolvency so far of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some other high-profil...

FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the nations diversity.Biden nominated senior members of his econom...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

The SP 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmarks best November ever. Most of the major SP 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop...

COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs

Amgen Inc, UCB SA and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday launched a global trial to identify whether any of three different drugs can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients by moderating the immune systems response to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020