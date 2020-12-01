Left Menu
Trump science advisor Scott Atlas leaving White House job

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:34 IST
Dr Scott Atlas, a science advisor to President Donald Trump who was sceptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

