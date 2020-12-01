Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Statehood Day, CM expresses gratitude to creators of Nagaland

"As we celebrate this historic day, we remember with immense gratitude all those leaders, who by their sacrifices, foresightedness and determination ensured the creation of Nagaland state with special constitutional provisions". While the state has been making every effort for all- round progress in all spheres, the quest of the people for the final solution to the long-standing Naga political issue, has also continued all along, Rio said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:42 IST
On Statehood Day, CM expresses gratitude to creators of Nagaland
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Nagaland celebrated its 58th Statehood Day on Tuesday with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio remembering with "immense gratitude" all those leaders who by their "sacrifices" ensured the creation of the state. It was on this day in 1963 that the then president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, inaugurated Nagaland as the 16th state of the country.

In view of the pandemic, the day also marked the first-ever virtual inauguration of Hornbill Festival, which celebrates the rich culture of Nagaland and is a platform to display its cultural legacy. In his address during the main celebration at Secretariat Plaza here, the chief minister said, "We have significant and enduring achievements to show in every field.

We have seen development and progress, and the quality of life enjoyed by our people has seen a marked improvement, though many challenges still remain. "As we celebrate this historic day, we remember with immense gratitude all those leaders, who by their sacrifices, foresightedness and determination ensured the creation of Nagaland state with special constitutional provisions".

While the state has been making every effort for all- round progress in all spheres, the quest of the people for the final solution to the long-standing Naga political issue, has also continued all along, Rio said. "The long journey towards the final solution has passed many stretches and milestones", he said while expressing hope that this journey is finally reaching its ultimate destination.

"We all are aware that the negotiations between several Naga political groups and the Government of India have seen a breakthrough with common ground being reached on various issues. We expect everyone to continue with the same spirit of understanding and oneness for moving forward to the eventual solution without any delay," Rio said. The chief minister said that on October 15, the state government had convened a consultative meeting with representatives of all the tribal hohos, civil society organisations, political parties, ex-parliamentarians and public leaders.

"It was reiterated to every stakeholder, that there will be only one solution to the Naga political issue," he said. This year has also seen a crisis of enormous magnitude in the form of COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister said, lauding the exponential jump in the testing capacity which is necessary to break the chain of transmission of the disease.

"Our preparations for combating the pandemic had been initiated early. We took every possible step to further develop and improve our entire health infrastructure. In a matter of a couple of months we managed to go from a state with nil testing facility to 2,600-3,000 testing capacity per day," he said. The chief minister claimed that there has been a substantial improvement in the health infrastructure to deal with COVID-19.

He cited an increase in the number of ventilators in government-run hospitals from 14 in March to 145 in November. The number of beds in isolation wards, ICU and non-ICU wards, in COVID hospitals, and COVID Care Centers has also increased in the last eight months, Rio said.

Doctors, dental surgeons, nurses, research scientists and paramedical personnel were recruited in large numbers to cope with COVID-19. Nonetheless, people should also be aware that the threat of the pandemic still exists, and the state cannot afford to lower its guard any time soon, the chief minister said.

"We have to unfailingly continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands regularly, and adhere to the health advisories and standard operating procedures issued by the government," he said. The chief minister also highlighted various initiatives of the government towards enhancing skills and employability of Naga youths returning from other states, reforms undertaken in agriculture and allied sectors during the pandemic, besides efforts for providing online education.

"We as a state have come a long way since its creation as we have been able to build good capabilities in every sector, and our unified response in combating COVID-19 is a testimony of it," he said. However, there are many sectors where a lot remains to be done, Rio said.

During the day, the Raj Bhavan organised a special programme to unveil the bust of the president of Naga Peoples Convention (NPC) Dr Imkongliba Ao. Meanwhile, the Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF), comprising six major tribes, boycotted the celebrations demanding fulfilment of its six-point charter of demands, including 45 per cent reservation in government jobs in the state.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wary Turks aren't buying Erdogan's economic promise yet

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans promise of a new economic era triggered a foreign-driven rally in the lira, but local investors have yet to be persuaded that policies they say have dragged on economic prospects for years will be reversed....

British court ruling casts doubt on puberty blockers for under-16s

By Rachel Savage and Hugo GreenhalghLONDON, Dec 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A British court on Tuesday cast serious doubt on whether under-16s will continue to be able to take puberty-blocking drugs in a landmark trial that has fueled gl...

Freight records highest loading for the fiscal with 109.68 MT in Nov: Rlys

Indian Railways freight loading of 109.68 MT for the month of November crossed last years loading and earnings for the same period and also registered its highest loading for the current fiscal, a statement from the Railways said Tuesday. I...

Farmers gather at Delhi-Noida border, key route closed for movement

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Noida and Delhi border on Tuesday, stopping traffic movement on a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital, officials said.&#160; The farmers remained at the Chilla border where polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020