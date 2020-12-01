Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt unlikely to go for night curfew as COVID-19 positivity rate declining, say sources

The Delhi government is unlikely to go for a night curfew as the COVID-19 case positivity rate in the city has been showing a declining trend for the last few weeks, sources said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:32 IST
Delhi govt unlikely to go for night curfew as COVID-19 positivity rate declining, say sources

The Delhi government is unlikely to go for a night curfew as the COVID-19 case positivity rate in the city has been showing a declining trend for the last few weeks, sources said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a media briefing that Delhi's positivity rate has fallen by a margin of nearly 55 per cent since early November and it should reduce further in the next two weeks.

"Positivity rate in Delhi has decreased to 7.35 per cent from 15.26 per cent on November 7. There were 3,726 new cases in Delhi yesterday with a positivity rate of 7.35 per cent," he said. Last week, the Delhi government had informed the High Court that it may decide in three to four days whether to impose night curfew in the national capital to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The government's decision to decide about curfew was tied to positivity rate. Since positivity rate has declined considerably meaning decreased infection, it is unlikely that the government will favour night curfew," a source in the government said. The Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines issued on November 25 had said that the states and union territories based on their assessment can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19.

Jain, when asked about possibility of night curfew in Delhi, had last week told reporters that the government was keeping a close eye on the trend of infection. "We are watching whatever step is to be taken. We will see if it (positivity rate) declines or reverses," he had said.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Tuesday evening, a total of 4,006  fresh cases of coronavirus infection was recorded in a day while the positivity rate further dipped to 6.85 per cent..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control. More...

Indonesia's Consul General meets Puducherry Lt Governor, CM

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Agus P Saptono met Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy here on Tuesday. Saptono met Bedi at her office here, according to a release from the office of the Lt Go...

Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency

Ethiopias nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, experts said on Tuesday, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the week...

COVID-19 pandemic's long-term impact could lead to more new HIV infections, AIDS-related deaths:UN

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has created additional setbacks for the global AIDS response and there could be an estimated 123,000-293,000 additional new HIV infections and 69,000-148 000 additional AIDS-related deaths between 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020