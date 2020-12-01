Left Menu
Development News Edition

UnitedHealth 2021 forecast dinged by coronavirus

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of USD 18.39 per share on USD 278.46 billion in revenue in 2021, according to FactSet. SVB Leerink analyst Stephen Tanal said in a research note that the initial forecast was “likely no worse than feared.” Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Inc. runs a health insurance business that covers about 48 million people, mostly in the United States.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:28 IST
UnitedHealth 2021 forecast dinged by coronavirus

UnitedHealth has debuted a lower-than-expected 2021 earnings forecast partly because of the unknown extent of COVID-19's impact on the health care system. The nation's largest health insurance provider said Tuesday that it expects to take a hit in the new year from treatment and testing costs tied to the pandemic.

It believes it may see more claims for things like elective surgeries that people deferred this year as the pandemic spread. The company also cited a potential impact from rising unemployment, which can reduce employer-sponsored health insurance enrollment.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings to range from USD 17.75 to USD 18.25 per share on revenue of between USD 277 billion and USD 280 billion. Analysts expect, on average, earnings of USD 18.39 per share on USD 278.46 billion in revenue in 2021, according to FactSet.

SVB Leerink analyst Stephen Tanal said in a research note that the initial forecast was “likely no worse than feared.” Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Inc. runs a health insurance business that covers about 48 million people, mostly in the United States. Its Optum segment also runs one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit management operations as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

UnitedHealth usually starts its annual forecasts conservatively, and CEO David Wichmann told analysts in October to expect that for 2021. He said the company still has confidence in its long-term goal of 13 per cent to 16 per cent earnings growth, and UnitedHealth expects its underlying business to be strong.

But Wichmann also noted that the pandemic's impact remains a big potential challenge. They still don't know how it will affect the economy or a return to more normal levels of health care use. Insurers like UnitedHealth reaped huge profits earlier this year when the pandemic forced patients to put off elective surgeries and other care that wasn't deemed essential. But health insurers say those care levels have since nearly returned to normal.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 cr in FY20

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents. The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore ...

Debit card issuances jump 12 pc, credit cards 4 pc in Sept-quarter: Report

Debit card issuances in the country grew 12 per cent to 865.43 million and credit cards inched up 4 per cent to 58.69 million on an annualised basis in the September quarter, a report said on Tuesday. While debit card issuance has been on...

Motor racing-Carey says F1 can be a 'force for good' on human rights

Formula One boss Chase Carey countered questions about his sports record on human rights on Tuesday by saying it represented a force for good. Mercedes seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton last week urged Formula One to do more, saying...

France aiming for broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign in spring - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting a smaller group of people.A first vaccinat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020