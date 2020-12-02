Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global agreement on migration 'taking root' despite pandemic challenge: Guterres

The Global Compact for Migration, adopted by countries in 2018 as a comprehensive framework for cooperation on international migration, is “taking root in promising ways”, the UN Secretary General said on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:29 IST
Global agreement on migration 'taking root' despite pandemic challenge: Guterres

“The Compact reflects a growing global understanding of the great benefits of human mobility. But it also recognizes that, if poorly managed, migration can generate huge challenges, from a tragic loss of life to rights abuses and social tensions”, said Secretary-General António Guterres, launching his biennial report on the Compact’s implementation.

While the coronavirus pandemic heightened challenges and negatively affected more than 2.7 million migrants, particularly women and girls, new practices have emerged to protect those on the move, added Mr. Guterres, in a video message to accompany the launch.

The Secretary-General outlined initiatives by countries such as extending residence and work permits, regularizing the status of undocumented migrants, and pursuing alternatives to detention.

“And while some States have suspended returns owing to unsafe conditions, others have made efforts to ensure that those returning or who have been deported are supported”, he said.

Strengthen societies ‘against the virus of hate’

Noting that “much more can and should be done”, the UN chief called for such initiatives to be expanded.

Mr. Guterres outlined three key recommendations, the first of which is to embrace the spirit of collaboration “no country can address migration alone.”

He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of migrant labour, urging countries to “meaningfully” recognize their contributions, through action such as ensuring fair and ethical recruitment; decent work, and access to health care and social protection, without discrimination.

Alongside, social inclusion and cohesion should be strengthened between host communities and migrants, and discrimination issues addressed, added the UN chief.

“Migrants should not be stigmatized or denied access to medical treatment and other public services. We must strengthen the immunity of our societies against the virus of hate”, he urged.

Diversity an asset

Highlighting that human diversity is an asset, not a threat, the Secretary-General urged everyone to appreciate the “richness of our differences” while never losing sight of our common humanity and dignity.

“We can draw on the Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular migration to cover better from COVID-19, with greater inclusion and sustainability ... and if we are united, we can make migration work for all.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers, Senate leader McConnell float new coronavirus aid bills

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a 908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a monthslong deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, air...

U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trumps repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. To date,...

Senior Hungarian politician says he was present at busted Brussels lockdown party

A senior politician from Hungarys ruling party said he had been present at a house party in Belgium that was broken up by Brussels police last Friday for breaching lockdown rules but denied taking drugs.Jozsef Szajer, a leading light in Pri...

Cricket-Malan one short of ton as England secure series whitewash

Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 99 as England impressively chased down an imposing target to beat South Africa by nine wickets at Newlands on Tuesday and complete a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series.South Africa elected to bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020