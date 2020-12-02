Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK votes for tier-based lockdown as minister says coronavirus ‘under control’

A handful of Opposition Labour MPs are also thought to have defied the party stand of abstention to vote against the changes. Earlier, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock attempted to rally lockdown sceptics at a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening, when he reiterated the need for a regional system of tiers which come in force after England's current nationwide lockdown ends on Wednesday.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 02:41 IST
UK votes for tier-based lockdown as minister says coronavirus ‘under control’

Parliamentarians in the UK voted on Tuesday in the House of Commons to approve the government's tier-based lockdown, as the country's health minister said the novel coronavirus was “back under control” but vigilance was required. The new measures, which will come into force at 00:01 GMT, were supported 291 votes to 78. Several MPs from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, however, rebelled to vote against the move. A handful of Opposition Labour MPs are also thought to have defied the party stand of abstention to vote against the changes.

Earlier, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock attempted to rally lockdown sceptics at a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening, when he reiterated the need for a regional system of tiers which come in force after England's current nationwide lockdown ends on Wednesday. "While we can let up a little, we can't afford to let up a lot," said Hancock.

"We've reduced pressures on the NHS, we've brought down the number of coronavirus cases, we have got this virus back under control… The success of our collective efforts means that from Wednesday, everyone in England, even those in tier three, can have some greater freedoms – but we don't have much headroom," he said. England's new system – due to replace the national lockdown when it expires on Wednesday – will see regions placed in one of three tiers: medium, high and very high. Nearly all of England will be in the highest two tiers, with tight restrictions on bars and restaurants and a ban on households mixing indoors. Only Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and Isles of Scilly will be in the lowest tier.

Many Conservative Party MPs remain opposed to the new measures despite Boris Johnson’s several interventions to placate his party colleagues, including the anti-lockdown Covid Recovery Group (CRG). Tim Loughton, one of the Tory backbenchers planning on voting against the government, said there were "too many inconsistencies" within the tier system. "We can't afford to take our foot off the throat of the beast... to let it out of control again," said Johnson, as he admitted the “tiering system is tough”.

"What we can't do is forsake and abandon all the gains we have made now just when we are starting to see real progress in the science," he said. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had "serious misgivings" about the government's plans – but said it was "in the national interest" not to vote against them to ensure some restrictions remained in place.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said a further 12,330 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, while a further 205 deaths had been reported within 28 days of a positive test, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 58,448..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real in deep trouble but will keep the faith, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane vowed to keep fighting on after his side were left in danger of a shock early Champions League exit after Tuesdays 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk. Madrid have failed to win their last three La Liga matches ...

Barr says no sign of major U.S. vote fraud as Trump keeps up struggling legal fight

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last months election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his electoral de...

Treasury nominee Yellen warns of 'self-reinforcing' U.S. downturn, vows to aid needy

President-elect Joe Bidens treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the United States is experiencing a historic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout that requires urgent action to avert a self-rein...

VW seeks to avert crisis after CEO demands confidence vote

Volkswagens top committee on Tuesday avoided discussing a potential contract extension for Chief Executive Herbert Diess in a bid to defuse a looming leadership crisis at the worlds largest carmaker, a person familiar with the deliberations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020