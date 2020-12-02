Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW-Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin next week

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , and said it will be rolled out from early next week. Here are some reactions to the news: MIKE BELL, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST AT J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT: "Approval of a highly effective vaccine may mark the beginning of the end to the Covid-19 economic turmoil and the beginning of a new bull market for equities.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:36 IST
INSTANT VIEW-Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin next week

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , and said it will be rolled out from early next week.

Here are some reactions to the news: MIKE BELL, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST AT J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT:

"Approval of a highly effective vaccine may mark the beginning of the end to the Covid-19 economic turmoil and the beginning of a new bull market for equities. The scientists have come to the rescue and delivered what investors were hoping for Christmas this year. As this year’s savings are spent next year, the global economy should boom driving corporate profits and equities higher in 2021."

DANNY ALTMANN, PROFESSOR OF IMMUNOLOGY AT IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON: "Exciting news keeps coming, but this really is momentous. Nobody knew how the battle to find effective vaccines would pan out. Now, less than 11 months from the first characterisation of the virus sequence, we have the first emergency approval for use of a really effective vaccine. Truly heroic.

I don't think we should get too hung up on ‘the race’ and this as the 1st approval. Over the next several weeks we’ll likely see a number of licenses granted - and we do need them all to get speedily out of this mess"

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai PM found 'not guilty' in conflict of interest case

Thailands constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was not guilty of a conflict of interest for staying in an army residence after retiring.The ruling meant that he can stay in power. The courts decision...

NGT says total ban on sale, use of all fire crackers during COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all cities/towns where air quality is 'poor'.

NGT says total ban on sale, use of all fire crackers during COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all citiestowns where air quality is poor....

US court decision recognises importance of high-skill visa programs: Nasscom

IT industry body Nasscom on Wednesday welcomed a US courts order blocking two rules around H-1B regulations, saying the move recognises the importance of the high-skill visa programs and will help US businesses access critical talent. On De...

Maha: Two held for running brothel; two women rescued

Two persons were arrested and two women were rescued from a lodging and boarding facility, which was allegedly being run as a brothel, in Mira Bhayandar town of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. A team from the Kashimira police station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020