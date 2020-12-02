Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand says more nationals infected with coronavirus returned illegally

The six Thais had then travelled separately to four provinces, including the capital Bangkok, Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Disease Control Department, told a news conference. They had worked together at an entertainment venue in Myanmar, a country seeing an average 1,421 new coronavirus cases each day, with 92,189 infections and 1,972 deaths overall.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:17 IST
Thailand says more nationals infected with coronavirus returned illegally

Thailand on Wednesday reported six more Thai nationals infected with the coronavirus had illegally entered the country, skipped quarantine and travelled to different provinces, escalating fears of an new outbreak in a nation with relatively few cases. The new infections follow four others last week, who also entered Thailand from neighbouring Myanmar through natural border crossings, avoiding immigration checks and the mandatory two weeks of quarantine.

With its normally strict border controls and surveillance, Thailand has kept the number of infections low at 4,026, with 60 deaths, but the new cases are causing fears of rare local outbreaks. The six Thais had then travelled separately to four provinces, including the capital Bangkok, Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Disease Control Department, told a news conference.

They had worked together at an entertainment venue in Myanmar, a country seeing an average 1,421 new coronavirus cases each day, with 92,189 infections and 1,972 deaths overall. A health official told Reuters that authorities would have to track down hundreds of people potentially exposed to the six new cases.

They have managed to trace 300 people in recent days who were exposed to the first illegal entry case, but none were infected. "These people lack responsibility to society and country," senior health official Thongchai Keratihuttayakorn said.

"We are in the process of gathering information about who they came into contact with and a detailed timeline of where they were," he said. After returning, they travelled on planes, buses and taxis and visited entertainment venues and malls, some not wearing masks, Thongchai said.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha earlier said those who entered illegally would be prosecuted.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India avoid series whitewash with 13-run victory in 3rd ODI against Australia

India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia to avoid a series whitewash here on Wednesday. India had lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.Electing to bat,...

U.S. House seen approving bill blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, congressional aides said. The b...

Can't believe we're in last month of 2020: Hailey Bieber indulges in mid-week thoughts

Reflecting on the year 2020, American model and media personality Hailey Bieber on Wednesday shared a thankful post and her hopes for the next year. The star took to Instagram to pen down a contemplative post, in which she delineated deep m...

Lebanon says difficulties in sea border talks can be overcome

Lebanon wants maritime border talks with Israel to succeed and difficulties that surfaced in the last session round can be overcome, President Michel Aoun told a U.S. mediator on Wednesday, after the latest round was postponed. The negotiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020