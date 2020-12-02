Left Menu
C'garh: patient dies after oxygen leak leads to evacuation

Health officials said the death was not caused by lack of oxygen. There were seven patients in the ICU of Rajnandgaon Medical College Hospital when in the incident took place, said Dr Ajay Kosam, the in-charge Superintendent.

PTI | Rpr | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:56 IST
A leakage in an oxygen cylinder forced the evacuation of patients from the Intensive Care Unit of a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district following which one patient died on Wednesday, officials said. Health officials said the death was not caused by lack of oxygen.

There were seven patients in the ICU of Rajnandgaon Medical College Hospital when in the incident took place, said Dr Ajay Kosam, the in-charge Superintendent. When an oxygen cylinder in the ICU was being replaced around 1.30 am, its flow meter broke, resulting in leakage of the gas, he said.

The staff shifted all seven patients to another ward and fire extinguishers were sprayed to prevent fire, Dr Kosam said. One of the patients, who was in serious condition, died later, he said, while ruling out any oxygen-related complications as the cause.

Another health official said the patient, Mohan Singh (65), a native of neighbouring Balod district, apparently died due to discharge of fluids from the abdomen into the lungs, and not due to anything related to the gas leak. Commissioner of the state's Health Department C R Prasanna said a detailedreport was awaited.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

