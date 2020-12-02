Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria plans Christmas skiing, but effectively for locals only

Italy and Germany have called for European nations to agree to keep their ski resorts shut over the Christmas and New Year holidays, since many proved to be breeding grounds for the novel coronavirus during the first wave of infections. Ski lifts will be allowed to reopen on Dec. 24, but hotels and restaurants will stay closed until Jan. 7, the government said in a statement, effectively restricting skiing to day trippers and people who live near a resort.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:50 IST
Austria plans Christmas skiing, but effectively for locals only

Austria on Wednesday chose a middle way on skiing after neighbouring countries argued opening its resorts would be unsafe, saying it would allow skiing on Christmas Eve effectively only for locals and day trippers, with visits from abroad made difficult.

The move was announced as part of Austria's planned loosening of its coronavirus lockdown as of Monday, when the country will switch back to a nightly curfew, with shops reopening and primary schools going back to in-person learning. Italy and Germany have called for European nations to agree to keep their ski resorts shut over the Christmas and New Year holidays, since many proved to be breeding grounds for the novel coronavirus during the first wave of infections.

Ski lifts will be allowed to reopen on Dec. 24, but hotels and restaurants will stay closed until Jan. 7, the government said in a statement, effectively restricting skiing to day trippers and people who live near a resort. And in an apparent bid to prevent ski tourism from abroad, Austria will broaden its quarantine requirement to anyone who arrives from a country that had more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, the statement said.

That includes Italy, where the level is currently above 600, and Germany, where it is above 300. Anyone arriving from those countries until Jan. 10 will have to go into quarantine for 10 days, with the option of ending it early if they test negative after five days in isolation.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's health authority chief tests positive for COVID-19

Portugals health authority said on Wednesday its chief had tested positive for COVID-19, but displayed only mild symptoms of the disease which has infected more than 300,000 people in the southern European nation.Graca Freitas, 63, whose da...

Kuldeep is back in rhythm, India can try him in 1st T20: Gavaskar

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar says that spinner Kuldeep Yadav seems to have got his rhythm back and India could persist with him in the first T20 International instead of Yuzvendra Chahal. Playing in place of Chahal in the third ODI, Kuldeep bow...

Two people dead, one injured in road crash in UP's Fatehpur

Two people died and a man was injured on Wednesday when a van rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the Banda-Bahraich national highway here, police said. The accident took place near Chauferva village, they said.The deceased were ide...

Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus.Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020