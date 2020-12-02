Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to keep restaurants, hotels closed until Jan. 10- sources

Germany is planning to extend restrictions on restaurants and hotels until Jan. 10, sources familiar with discussions between the federal government and 16 states said on Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks with regional governors on whether coronavirus lockdown measures introduced last month are enough to turn the tide.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:11 IST
Germany to keep restaurants, hotels closed until Jan. 10- sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany is planning to extend restrictions on restaurants and hotels until Jan. 10, sources familiar with discussions between the federal government and 16 states said on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks with regional governors on whether coronavirus lockdown measures introduced last month are enough to turn the tide. While the daily rise in infection numbers has started to fall, Germany reported its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday and regions that had been spared the worst of the virus are seeing case numbers surge.

Citing this reality, one state leader vowed to push for stricter measures at the talks with Merkel. Sources familiar with the talks said Merkel and state leaders could decide on extending restrictions for restaurants and hotels in mid-December.

A partial lockdown that was imposed at the start of November was last week extended into December. More than 17,000 new cases were reported overnight, and 487 deaths - a new daily record.

Michael Kretschmer, premier of Saxony, the most populous of the eastern German states, said his state would impose lockdown measures strictly given the speed at which the virus was spreading throughout the region. "There are now restrictions on leaving home in almost the entire state," he told ZDF public television, adding that hospitals in the region were already seriously overburdened. "We need to act fast."

In the past, Germany's many regional and central government bodies have been at odds over how strictly to impose lockdown, since cases were concentrated in the south and west of the country. While Merkel has always been in favour of stricter lockdowns, many of the regional premiers who have the final say in Germany's federal system were opposed. This is beginning to change.

Other than a few, mainly northern districts, the entire country is well above the rate of 50 new infections per 100,000 population per week that the government says is the fastest the virus can spread without overwhelming track and trace systems. Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said more soldiers could be sent to join the 10,000 already working with public health authorities, where they are helping with efforts to track infections.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

102 survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy died of COVID-19: MP govt

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 102 survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy since its outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh government said on Wednesday. However, some NGOs claimed that as many as 254 survivors of the Bhopal disas...

China to assess downstream impact before Brahmaputra dam construction

China will take into consideration the interest of other countries before firming up any plan to develop a dam on the Yarlung Tsangbo river, which flows into India and Bangladesh, a Chinese official in New Delhi said on Wednesday. On Monday...

Adityanath woos industrialists, promises 'security, respect and conducing atmosphere' in UP

Assuring security, respect and conducive environment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday invited businesses to invest in the state of unlimited possibilities. The UP chief minister met a slew of industrialists during ...

Odisha provides employment to 8 lakh people in Kendu leaf trade

The Odisha government provided employment to around eight lakh people through Kendu leaf operations during the lockdown, official sources said on Wednesday. The kendu leaf operation during adverse weather conditions in February and March al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020