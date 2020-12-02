Russia says more than 100,000 people already vaccinated against COVID-19

Russia says more than 100,000 people already vaccinated against COVID-19Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:25 IST
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Wednesday said more than 100,000 people had already been vaccinated against COVID-19, as Moscow presented its Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over video link.
President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered authorities to begin mass voluntary vaccinations next week. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.
