Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit Britain just approved a European vaccine, German health minister says

Celebrating Britain's swift approval of BioNtech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as a benefit of Brexit is misplaced since the vaccine was itself a product of the European Union that Britain has left, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said. Some hailed Britain's success in being first to approve the vaccine, developed by Pfizer with German biotechnology start-up BioNtech, as a pay-off from leaving the EU's regulatory orbit.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:31 IST
Brexit Britain just approved a European vaccine, German health minister says

Celebrating Britain's swift approval of BioNtech and Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as a benefit of Brexit is misplaced since the vaccine was itself a product of the European Union that Britain has left, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Some hailed Britain's success in being first to approve the vaccine, developed by Pfizer with German biotechnology start-up BioNtech, as a pay-off from leaving the EU's regulatory orbit. But Spahn told journalists at an EU briefing on Wednesday that, while Britain had been the first to approve the vaccine, he was optimistic that the European Medicines Agency would soon follow.

"But a few remarks on Brexit to my British friends," he said. "BioNtech is a European development, from the EU. The fact that this EU product is so good that Britain approved it so quickly shows that in this crisis European and international cooperation are best," he said. The head of Britain's medicines regulator, June Raine, earlier told a televised briefing that Britain's fast-tracked vaccine approval done under provisions of European law, which the country is required to follow until the end of this month under its transition arrangements for leaving the bloc.

Though Spahn has himself said he was proud that a German company, founded by a husband-and-wife team of Turkish immigrant background, had created the vaccine, he was not the only official irritated at Britons celebrating being the first to approve as a national triumph. When British business minister Alok Sharma hailed the approval on Twitter as "the day the UK led humanity's charge against the disease", Germany's ambassador to London fired off a testy response.

"I really don't think this is a national story," Andreas Michaelis tweeted. "In spite of the German company BioNTech having made a crucial contribution this is European and transatlantic."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Here to demand what is ours': Farmers protesting at Delhi-Ghazipur border

We are not here to fight. We are here to demand what is ours, says Gulzar Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh who is camping at the Delhi-Ghazipur border here with nearly 350 others from his state and neighbouring Uttarakhand against the Cen...

UK's Sunak says EU deal needs 'constructive attitude'

Britain and the European Union can still reach a post-Brexit trade deal if negotiators take a constructive approach, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. With a spirit of constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides, w...

102 survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy died of COVID-19: MP govt

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 102 survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy since its outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh government said on Wednesday. However, some NGOs claimed that as many as 254 survivors of the Bhopal disas...

China to assess downstream impact before Brahmaputra dam construction

China will take into consideration the interest of other countries before firming up any plan to develop a dam on the Yarlung Tsangbo river, which flows into India and Bangladesh, a Chinese official in New Delhi said on Wednesday. On Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020