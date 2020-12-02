Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal's Hakim becomes 2nd minister to take 'Covaxin' trial shot

West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim became the second minister of a state government in the country to be administered a shot of Covaxin, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate whose Phase III trial began here on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:38 IST
Bengal's Hakim becomes 2nd minister to take 'Covaxin' trial shot
COVAXIN Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim became the second minister of a state government in the country to be administered a shot of Covaxin, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate whose Phase III trial began here on Wednesday. The trial, which started at the city's ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), was inaugurated by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial," the 62-year-old minister told reporters. Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the quest for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

Hakim underwent necessary check-ups to ascertain whether he was fit for the shot. At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the vaccine during the Phase III trial here.

Before him, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the Phase III clinical trial ..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Here to demand what is ours': Farmers protesting at Delhi-Ghazipur border

We are not here to fight. We are here to demand what is ours, says Gulzar Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh who is camping at the Delhi-Ghazipur border here with nearly 350 others from his state and neighbouring Uttarakhand against the Cen...

UK's Sunak says EU deal needs 'constructive attitude'

Britain and the European Union can still reach a post-Brexit trade deal if negotiators take a constructive approach, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. With a spirit of constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides, w...

102 survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy died of COVID-19: MP govt

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 102 survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy since its outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh government said on Wednesday. However, some NGOs claimed that as many as 254 survivors of the Bhopal disas...

China to assess downstream impact before Brahmaputra dam construction

China will take into consideration the interest of other countries before firming up any plan to develop a dam on the Yarlung Tsangbo river, which flows into India and Bangladesh, a Chinese official in New Delhi said on Wednesday. On Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020