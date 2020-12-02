Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joy as Britain's care home residents share first hugs with relatives since March

Residents of Britain's care homes shared their first precious hugs and kisses with relatives since March on Wednesday, after homes were able to give visitors rapid tests for COVID-19 which give results in 30 minutes. Bob Underhill, an 84-year-old retiree, was reunited with his wife Patricia, 82, who has Alzheimer's.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:25 IST
Joy as Britain's care home residents share first hugs with relatives since March
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Britain's care homes shared their first precious hugs and kisses with relatives since March on Wednesday, after homes were able to give visitors rapid tests for COVID-19 which give results in 30 minutes.

Bob Underhill, an 84-year-old retiree, was reunited with his wife Patricia, 82, who has Alzheimer's. Both were overcome as they met, then hugged and kissed through their face masks. "I've only seen her twice since March because they had a shutdown here, and we just had to sit and wait," said Underhill.

"I did come and see her last Friday through the partitions, which is not very pleasant; it is not the same being three metres apart." Patricia moved into a home in London in March after breaking her hip, meaning Bob could no longer care for her.

COVID-19 spread rapidly through British care homes at the start of the pandemic, as institutions found themselves without adequate protective gear, and agency staff working in multiple homes and visitors unwittingly spread the virus. This led to homes coming under strict lockdown and limiting visits to protect frail and elderly residents.

Some 17,319 people have died of COVID-19 in care homes in Britain up to the week ending Nov. 20, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), although that figure doesn't account for residents who were moved to hospitals before dying. Care home residents and staff will be among the first in line for a vaccination after Britain became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Serena Snelling took a test before seeing her mother Theresa, who has been in a home since late February. "It's been really challenging not being able to see her. I was her primary carer... so we were very close," said Snelling.

They embraced and held each other tightly for a long time. "It feels great," said Theresa.

"We love each other very much. It feels really good and it feels like a long time coming," said Serena.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3,944 fresh cases from record nearly 79K tests; death toll 9,342

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the recor...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history with a shot tested in wide-scale clinical trials. Prime Minister Bori...

Lucideus unveils 'SAFE Me' app for cybersecurity

Cybersecurity firm Lucideus on Wednesday announced the launch of SAFE Me app that will provide users with insights on aspects like security and their exposure on the dark web. The app will not ask for permissions to device features, and lev...

Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament.Parliament gave preliminary appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020