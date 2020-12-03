Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil surpasses 174,500 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-12-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 02:39 IST
Brazil surpasses 174,500 COVID-19 deaths
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Brazil reported 49,863 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 698 new deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 6,436,650 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 174,515, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's second deadliest outbreak behind only the United States.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Griezmann and Alba lead Barca stroll past Ferencvaros

Barcelona out-classed Ferencvaros and eased their way to a 3-0 away win on Wednesday for a fifth consecutive Champions League victory which took them to the brink of clinching top spot in their group.Lionel Messi was rested and missed a sec...

Former French President Giscard d'Estaing has died -Europe 1 radio

Former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing has died, Frances Europe 1 radio reported on Wednesday.Giscard, who was 94 and was Frances leader from 1974 to 1981, had recently been hospitalised in Tours, in western France. He was known fo...

Brexit trade deal could come in the next few days, BBC says

The United Kingdom and the European Union might have made enough progress to agree a trade deal in the next few days, the BBCs political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Wednesday.After months and months, and yes, months, of talks, several s...

Soccer-Ronaldo scores 750th goal in first Champions League with female referee

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match. Federico Chiesa h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020