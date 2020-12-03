Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-12-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 06:05 IST
Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 2, up from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from three a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,567, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada asks court to throw out expert affidavit in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Canadian prosecutors will ask a court to disregard a former U.S. government lawyers affidavit submitted by Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous legal team in her U.S. extradition case, arguing it is irrelevant and unnecessary, docum...

Battered but unbowed by coronavirus, Tokyo's gay district forges stronger ties

When Toshitsune Tamashiro was young and closeted in 1980s Japan, Tokyos Shinjuku Ni-chome gay district was a haven. Now he runs a bar there, and has fought to keep the district going during the coronavirus pandemic.Ni-chome, believed the mo...

Rugby-O'Connor back at flyhalf for Australia's Tri-Nations finale

James OConnor will bring some welcome experience to the playmaker role after being named as starting flyhalf for Australias final Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium this weekend. The 30-year-old missed Australias t...

FOREX-Dollar wallows near 2 1/2-year low on vaccine, stimulus optimism

The dollar licked wounds near a 2 12-year low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors wagered that more economic stimulus from Washington and the expected start of COVID-19 vaccinations would support riskier assets.Alt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020