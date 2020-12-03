Left Menu
IMA to protest against gazette notification by CCIM on Dec 8 in Maha

Indian Medical Association has decided to protest in Maharashtra on December 8 against the government's decision allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform several surgeries. IMA has also decided to withdraw all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am to 6 pm on December 11.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:47 IST
Avinash Bhondwe, IMA state president (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Medical Association has decided to protest in Maharashtra on December 8 against the government's decision allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform several surgeries. IMA has also decided to withdraw all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am to 6 pm on December 11. In a press note, IMA stated that the association has decided to fight against the gazette notification published by the Central Council of Indian Medicine on November 20, 2020. In this notification, about 58 surgical procedures which include General Surgery, Urology, Surgical Gastroenterology, ENT, Ophthalmology and Dental medicine are notified by CCIM that Ayurveda postgraduates in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra are mandated to undergo training to independently perform the procedures.

"CCIM has claimed that these all are originally Ayurvedic surgeries. They have given some Sanskrit names to all these surgeries and claiming them to be Ayurvedic surgeries but they are from modern medicine. So, we have decided to protest throughout Maharashtra. The effect of this notification will be on the medical students who are working hard to get their degrees," said Avinash Bhondwe, IMA state president. As per the notification and clarification issued subsequently by CCIM on 20th November 2020 is claiming unscientifically that these are Ayurvedic procedures and not that from modern medicine. (Allopathy).

"December 8, 2020: Demonstrations by all IMA members at every city and town in public places. The demonstrations will be in the group of 20 doctors, using face masks, white coats and a stethoscope around their neck. All IMA Members, MSN Members, JDN and MARD will participate," IMA stated. "December 11, 2020: Emergency services including casualty, Labour rooms, emergency surgeries will function. Inpatient services including ICUs, Critical Care, etc will function. The appeal and calls are for all modern medicine doctors irrespective of the sectors. In effect, there will be a withdrawal of OPD services. No elective surgical case or any other procedures should be posted. If the Government does not accept and fulfil our demands IMA National will file a petition in the Supreme Court. All the IMA State branches in their respective High Courts and some of the local IMA Branches are also following the suits in the related district courts," IMA added. (ANI)

