Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Imported cold-chain food products cannot be sold in China without a report showing they have undergone a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus, the market regulation administration said, reiterating an existing policy.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:56 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: China orders inspections to prevent COVID cold chain spread

China is carrying out sweeping inspections on food importers, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and restaurants to prevent the spread of coronavirus through imported cold chain products, its market regulator said on Wednesday. China has repeatedly detected the virus on packaging on products ranging from German pork knuckles to Ecuadorian shrimp, triggering disruptive import bans, even as the World Health Organization says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low.

The administration has also asked for authorities to have all cold storage registered by the end of the year, according to the statement. Imported cold-chain food products cannot be sold in China without a report showing they have undergone a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus, the market regulation administration said, reiterating an existing policy. New coronavirus may have reached the U.S. last December

The new coronavirus may have been circulating in the United States last December, well before the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed on Jan. 19, a new analysis of donated blood reveals. Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked for COVID-19 antibodies in archived samples of blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 17 from non-identifiable donors in nine states. Of the 7,389 blood donors, 106 had antibodies specific to the new virus.

There were samples found with COVID-19 antibodies from all nine states, according to a report of the study published on Tuesday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The findings suggest the virus may have been present in western states as early as Dec. 13 and in eastern states as early as Dec. 30, according to a press statement from Dr. Susan Stramer, vice president of Scientific Affairs at the American Red Cross. Pfizer CEO confident vaccine supply will exceed needs by end-2021

Pfizer Inc's chief executive, Albert Bourla, said on Wednesday he was confident that by the end of 2021 there would be more vaccine doses than required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. His remarks came after Britain approved a vaccine produced by Pfizer and its German biotechnology partner BioNTech on Wednesday. The two companies say their vaccine is 95% effective. "We are doing everything we can to increase the manufacturing capacity," said Bourla, "but the challenge is that we need to increase it in the next few months."

Bourla said governments need to ensure that other measures are not relaxed in the meantime, and emphasised that the distribution strategy of governments was key. S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals

In the midst of a third wave of coronavirus infections, nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with students who have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the test at designated hospitals, while special venues were provided to help another 404 who are in self-isolation. At a high school in central Seoul, students lined up for temperature checks and disinfection before entering the venue, and transparent barriers were installed at all desks, according to video released by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

The test, deemed a life-defining event for high school seniors to win a degree that could help land a better job in Asia's fourth-largest economy, is a major event in South Korea, with businesses and the stock market opening later than usual to reduce traffic for test-takers, while flights from airports are suspended for a brief period during a language listening test.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart announces spin-off of PhonePe, to remain majority shareholder

Flipkart on Thursday announced a partial spin-off of PhonePe in a move that will help the digital payments platform to access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions. PhonePe has crossed the 250 million registered user mil...

ISL 7: ATKMB have good players who can hurt you, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna has scored two goals in as many games and Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is wary of the threat posed by the striker. Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday in the Indian Super ...

Amarinder meets Shah to help end deadlock between Centre and farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latters residence here to help workout an amicable solution to the current stand-off between the Centre and farmers over the new farm laws. The mee...

Mayor of Los Angeles orders residents to stay home in new virus curbs

The mayor of Los Angeles ordered residents on Wednesday to stay in their homes and banned social gatherings as part of new measures to rein in a surge in coronavirus infections.His order httpswww.lamayor.orgsitesgfileswph446fpagefile2020120...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020