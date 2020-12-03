Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary reports record 182 daily COVID deaths

Hungary reported 182 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, by far the highest daily toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed. Thursday's tally brought the total number of deaths to 5,324, while infections rose by 6,635 to 231,844.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:05 IST
Hungary reports record 182 daily COVID deaths

Hungary reported 182 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, by far the highest daily toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed.

Thursday's tally brought the total number of deaths to 5,324, while infections rose by 6,635 to 231,844. As of Wednesday, Hungary ran the European Union's fifth-highest death rate per 100,000 people over a two-week period based on data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed a partial lockdown three weeks ago to slow the spread of the virus, including a 1900 GMT curfew and closing secondary schools.

Primary schools have stayed open despite a plea from teachers' union PDSZ for the government to order an immediate winter break. Orban's government has yet to decide on whether regulations can be changed for Christmas.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai trial finding is incidental rather than related to vaccine: AIIMS Director

Responding to vaccine impact during Chennai trial, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said the case, is an incidental finding rather than related to the vaccine candidate. As per the inf...

Norwegian Air proposes restructuring, share sale in bid to survive

Norwegian Air proposed on Thursday a package of debt conversion, aircraft divestment and sale of new equity in a bid to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the company to the brink of collapse.As part of the plan, the Oslo-ba...

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The submission was made before a bench of Justices H...

8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page InternationalWhite Page International

- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020