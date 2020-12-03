Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa foresees 60% of people vaccinated against COVID in 2-3 years

Africa aims to have 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next two to three years, the African Union's disease control group said on Thursday.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 16:03 IST
Africa foresees 60% of people vaccinated against COVID in 2-3 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Africa aims to have 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next two to three years, the African Union's disease control group said on Thursday. The continent of 1.3 billion people has recorded more than 2.2 million confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Some European countries expect to start rolling out vaccination campaigns in the next few weeks, but the control group said that vaccinations were unlikely to start in Africa until midway through next year. "We hope that for that for this to be meaningful, our 60% must be reached in the next two to three years. We should be deliberate in this," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"If the delay takes us to four to five years then the virus will be endemic in our communities." He said there were logistical problems to overcome in Africa, including how to keep vaccines cold.

"We have a window from now to January and February to keep strengthening our systems, which is the refrigeration," said Nkengasong.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Dec 3 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM. . LGM1 TL-HC-POST-TEST Tgana HC orders pole climbing test for two women rejected for lineman job Hyderabad The Telangana High Court has directed a state power dist...

UNESCO and Cambodia’s MoEYS launch play-based learning materials for early-grade mathematics

In todays digital age, Mathematics is the basis for innovation and sustainable development. While Cambodia has made impressive gains in educational attainment, students continue to struggle to achieve an acceptable level of proficiency in M...

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.The Land D...

India, US ink MoU to enhance cooperation on intellectual property

India and the US have signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the field of intellectual property IP by facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, collaboration in training programs and outreach activities, an official state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020