Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Misinformation about the new coronavirus vaccines has proliferated on social media during the pandemic, including through viral anti-vaccine posts shared across multiple platforms and by different ideological groups, according to researchers. A November report https://firstdraftnews.org/long-form-article/under-the-surface-covid-19-vaccine-narratives-misinformation-and-data-deficits-on-social-media by the nonprofit First Draft found that 84 percent of interactions generated by vaccine-related conspiracy content it studied came from Facebook pages and Facebook-owned Instagram.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:30 IST
Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts, following a similar announcement by Alphabet Inc's YouTube in October.

The move expands Facebook's current rules against falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the pandemic. The social media company says it takes down coronavirus misinformation that poses a risk of "imminent" harm, while labeling and reducing distribution of other false claims that fail to reach that threshold. Facebook said in a blog post that the global policy change came in response to news that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be rolling out around the world.

Two drug companies, Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc , have asked U.S. authorities for emergency use authorization of their vaccine candidates. Britain approved the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation program in history. Misinformation about the new coronavirus vaccines has proliferated on social media during the pandemic, including through viral anti-vaccine posts shared across multiple platforms and by different ideological groups, according to researchers.

A November report https://firstdraftnews.org/long-form-article/under-the-surface-covid-19-vaccine-narratives-misinformation-and-data-deficits-on-social-media by the nonprofit First Draft found that 84 percent of interactions generated by vaccine-related conspiracy content it studied came from Facebook pages and Facebook-owned Instagram. Facebook said it would remove debunked COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, such as that the vaccines' safety is being tested on specific populations without their consent, and misinformation about the vaccines.

"This could include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines. For example, we will remove false claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips," the company said in a blog post. It said it would update the claims it removes based on evolving guidance from public health authorities. Facebook did not specify when it would begin enforcing the updated policy, but acknowledged it would "not be able to start enforcing these policies overnight."

The social media company has rarely removed misinformation about other vaccines under its policy of deleting content that risks imminent harm. It previously removed vaccine misinformation in Samoa where a measles outbreak killed dozens late last year, and it removed false claims about a polio vaccine drive in Pakistan that were leading to violence against health workers. Facebook, which has taken steps to surface authoritative information about vaccines, said in October that it would also ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccines. In recent weeks, Facebook removed a prominent anti-vaccine page and a large private group - one for repeatedly breaking COVID misinformation rules and the other for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is set to be the next chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India, as he underlined that most of the COVID-19 vaccines will be comi...

US report on Galwan clash: MEA says core issue in Sino-India standoff in Ladakh is to "strictly" follow bilateral border pacts

India on Thursday stressed that the core issue in the ongoing military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh was the need to strictly follow various bilateral pacts and protocols in their entirety on maintenance of peace along the Line of A...

Jharkhand CM urges Centre to allow admission in 3 new medical colleges

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that he has requested the Centre to lift the ban on admission of students in three new medical colleges of the state, asserting that the deficiencies in the infrastructure in those inst...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities inch higher to new records despite fears of pandemic spike

World equity benchmarks inched higher along with safe haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds on Thursday as hopes for a vaccine-led economic recovery offset warnings the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could spike in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020