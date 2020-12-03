Differently abled people stitch face masks, distribute them for free in Jaipur

Three differently abled individuals from an NGO on Thursday distributed face masks made by them among people here for free to spread awareness about COVID-19. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bansi Lal Meghwal, Rajendra Kurmi and Vikram Balai from NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan stitched the masks at the Jawahar Circle in Jaipur and distributed them.

"It is an effort to create awareness among people that wearing face masks is very important to stay safe from corona infection," Meghwal said. "These individuals decided to take a step forward and create awareness and promote the 'No Mask, No Entry' campaign," Prashant Agarwal, president of the NGO based in Udaipur, said.

He said the organisation aims to distribute 10,000 masks and PPE kits in the city..