Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

11:55 a.m. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting as inflation stayed stubbornly high, and said the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:07 p.m.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to start phase 3 clinical trials with its biological therapy PegiHep in COVID-19 patients. 11:55 a.m.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting as inflation stayed stubbornly high, and said the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself. 11:48 a.m.

With the addition of 591 new coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,30,722, an official said on Friday. 11:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top union ministers to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, sources said. 11:20 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 28 more cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 16,348, a senior health official said. 11:19 a.m.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it expects the economy to record positive growth in the second half of the current financial year. 11:02 a.m.

Seven more people, including two children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 3,888, a health department official said on Friday. 10:48 a.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free COVID-19 vaccine. 10:33 a.m.

Concerned over elevated inflation, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:53 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities.

Jharkhand on Friday reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,09,771, officials said. 9:50 a.m.

Players taking part in the upcoming Big Bash League will not have the mini bar at their disposal in hotel rooms with Cricket Australia aiming to minimise interaction between staff and cricketers to reduce the risk of any COVID-19 infections. 9:20 a.m.

Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the state government said on Friday. 9:03 a.m.

Fear has gripped Khanepuri village in Maharashtra's Jalna district after 66 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus within a week, a health official said.

