TAC report suggests second COVID wave to emerge in Karnataka in Jan-Feb: Dr Sudhakar K

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Friday said that the technical advisory committee (TAC) report on COVID suggested that the second wave of Coronavirus infection may emerge in January or February. "TAC held 58 meetings and issued a report saying that the second wave of COVID-19 is arising. The second wave will emerge in January or February as per the report of TAC. It had given many suggestions which can help us to prevent or stay safe in the second wave of infection," said Dr Sudhakar

He said that the state government will follow all the measures for the next 45 days to minimise the spread of the infection, as were taken during the first wave. "As per TAC suggestion, people should stop mass gathering, only 100 people will be allowed to attend the weddings, not more than 200 people will be allowed in religious gatherings and only 50 people allowed in cremation. Hospitals will also to be kept ready," he stated.

By keeping in mind that a second wave is approaching, the minister suggested all celebrations between December 20, 2020, and January 2, 2021, will be suspended at MG road and Brigade road in Bengaluru and added that the final decision on the matter will be taken in the meeting with Chief Minister Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa on November 31. "The decision regarding the opening of schools and colleges will be taken after meeting with Chief Minister and Education Minister of the state. To control the January and February second wave of COVID-19 we need to take all these precautions. We also suggest people to follow all guidelines," the Health Minister added. (ANI)