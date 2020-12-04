Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga defends boost for domestic tourism amid virus third wave

Besides the travel campaign, Suga promised the size of a new stimulus package to restore the economy, maintain employment and sustain business activity would be finalised next week. He said it would include an "unprecedented" $19 billion fund to promote carbon neutrality in 2050.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:48 IST
Japan's Suga defends boost for domestic tourism amid virus third wave
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday defended a travel subsidy campaign that some medical groups and experts say has fueled a third wave of coronavirus cases, and promised to finalise the size of a economic stimulus package next week. Opinion polls show Suga's approval ratings have dipped, with many people unhappy with his handling of the pandemic since he became prime minister in September, after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, stepped down due to ill health.

Giving his first news conference since surge in coronavirus cases last month, Suga said the "Go To Travel" campaign to revive domestic tourism was designed to help small businesses in the hospitality sector get through tough times. "The government moved to promote the domestic travel campaign, seeing that they would not be able to continue their businesses as things were," Suga said.

But he added that the government prioritised people's "lives and livelihoods", which is why the campaign had been halted in two cities, and elderly peopled had been discouraged from travelling to and from Tokyo, where cases have risen sharply. Besides the travel campaign, Suga promised the size of a new stimulus package to restore the economy, maintain employment and sustain business activity would be finalised next week.

He said it would include an "unprecedented" $19 billion fund to promote carbon neutrality in 2050. The world's third-largest economy rebounded in the third quarter from a pandemic-induced slump, thanks to surging consumption and exports, but some analysts worry about slowing growth ahead because of the resurgence in infections.

Suga said the government would shoulder the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines, but did not give a specific timing for when the vaccination programme would begin.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs as stimulus hopes build

U.S. stock index futures held near all-time highs on Friday as growing prospects for further economic stimulus and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine-driven economic recovery lifted sentiment.A bipartisan, 908 billion coronavirus ai...

IDB grants $161.8mn for improving Colombian social security system’s sustainability

In Colombia, the social security system has made important structural advances. However, both COVID-19 and the sociodemographic transition facing the country, present challenges that threaten its economic sustainability, and put at risk the...

Kolkata's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor'

The air quality in most parts of Kolkata deteriorated to very poor, while it turned severe in the northern parts of the metropolis on Friday, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board PCB official said. The automated air monitoring station at R...

'ATC's only concern is 100 per cent accuracy, always'

When an ATC sits before the panel and holds conversation with pilots of air-borne flights, the only concern is to be 100 per cent accurate and nothing else matters, the first woman Air Traffic Control head Shyamali Halder said. Halder who t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020