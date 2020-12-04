Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, Oslo expects to receive a total of 2.5 million doses, covering 1.25 million people - or 23% of the population, pending approval of the vaccines from European regulators. The doses would roughly cover the 1.3 million people in Norway who are considered in risk groups, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said, while the 340,000 health personnel in contact with patients would have to wait.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:37 IST
Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Norway plans to use the three vaccines developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech in its first push to inoculate its population against COVID-19, Norway's health minister said on Friday. In the first quarter of 2021, Oslo expects to receive a total of 2.5 million doses, covering 1.25 million people - or 23% of the population, pending approval of the vaccines from European regulators.

The doses would roughly cover the 1.3 million people in Norway who are considered in risk groups, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said, while the 340,000 health personnel in contact with patients would have to wait. Non-EU Norway will get access to some of the vaccines obtained by the European Union thanks to Sweden, an EU member that will buy more than it needs and sell them to Norway, right after New Year.

"By Easter, we could be in a completely different situation than today," Hoeie said. Norway is proceeding faster than earlier announced; Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in October she expected vaccinations to start in the first half of 2021.

Countries worldwide are trying to vaccinate as quickly as possible as vaccines supplies become available, and decide which population groups should get it first. Britain on Wednesday became the first nation in the Western world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

In Norway, the first people to get it will be residents of care homes and those "oldest" living at home, followed by people aged 65 or more plus younger adults with pre-existing conditions. Oslo will also provide vaccines free of charge and make them part of the country's national vaccination programme.

The number of infections has slowed in recent weeks after the government reintroduced restrictions a month ago. Norway's 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was 116.4 as of Friday, fourth-lowest in Europe behind Iceland, Ireland and Finland, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hike in contactless transaction limit to further digital drive: Industry

The RBI allowing a higher contactless transaction limit of Rs 5,000 against Rs 2,000 currently will drive digital payments further in the country and shows the central banks commitment to promote a less-cash economy, industry players said o...

Sneha wins 7th leg of Hero WPGT, Amandeep is top pro finisher

Amateur Sneha Singh took the spotlight with a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg on Friday, as the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour staged its first event after nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Noida Golf Course here. Hyderabad t...

Moral victory, party only alternative to ruling TRS in Telangana: BJP on Hyderabad local polls

BJPs performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls is a moral victory for the party and it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, its general secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. Cou...

SHG members to set up snack corners in city

Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees advice that one can dream big even by setting up a tea stall or a roadside snack or telebhaja fritters corner, the West Bengal panchayat department is planning to help women of self help groups se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020