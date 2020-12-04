Ladakh reports 68 fresh coronavirus cases, tally up to 8,691

Ladakh has reported 68 COVID-19 cases taking the virus count in the Union territory to 8,691, while 71 patients were cured and discharged during the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday. As per the media bulletin, 68 people tested positive for COVID-19 and out of the total positive reports, 60 tested positive in Leh and eight in Kargil.

Also, 55 patients were discharged after successful treatment for COVID-19, raising the number of those who have recovered from the infection to 7,713, which is over 87 percent of the total cases, they said. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 859 with 747 in Leh district and 112 in Kargil district.