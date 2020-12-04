33 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 32,836

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,836 on Friday as 33 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state now has 520 active cases, while 31,924 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

As many as 369 people have succumbed to the infection and 23 patients have migrated to other states so far. West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 186 of the 369 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 5.35 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 2.07 lakh RT-PCR and 3.28 lakh rapid antigen tests, the official said..